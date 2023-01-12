By Sarah N. Lynch and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special attorney to investigate whether U.S. President Joe Biden mishandled classified government documents, setting up an inquiry parallel to an investigation. ongoing about former President Donald Trump.

The inquiry, which will be led by Robert Hur, could influence the Democratic president’s expected re-election campaign in 2024.

Garland said Hur, who served as the lead federal prosecutor in Maryland under Trump, would act as a quasi-independent prosecutor to lead an effort to determine whether classified records stemming from Biden’s time as vice president were improperly stored at his Delaware residence. and at a think tank in Washington.

The news means the two likely rivals in the 2024 election now face investigations by special prosecutors, who are typically assigned to politically sensitive cases to ensure a degree of independence from Justice Department leadership.

One distinction between the two cases is that Biden’s lawyers said they handed over the papers when they located them, while Trump resisted until an FBI search was conducted in August, raising questions about whether he or his team obstructed the investigation.

“We have cooperated closely with the Department of Justice during its review and will continue that cooperation with the special counsel,” Richard Sauber, Biden’s attorney, said in a statement.

“We are confident that a full review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his attorneys acted promptly upon discovering this error,” he added.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden did not know that confidential documents from his time as vice president were at a think tank in Washington or at his home in Wilmington. The White House also said the president did not know what was in those confidential documents, after Garland appointed a special attorney.

Garland said at the Justice Department that he decided a special prosecutor was needed following an initial investigation conducted by John Lausch, the Chicago area’s lead federal prosecutor, appointed by Trump in 2017. Garland said that “the extraordinary circumstances here necessitate the appointment of a special prosecutor.

“This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters and to decision-making unquestionably guided only by the facts and the law,” added Garland, who did not respond to questions.

Republicans in Congress labeled the new evidence findings Biden’s hypocrisy.

“Is obvious. Everyone can see it, and it’s on open display for everyone in the country to see,” said Republican Representative Mike Johnson. “Why didn’t the Justice Department come into force like it did with the charges against President Trump?”

The White House disclosed on Monday that confidential documents from Biden’s vice presidential tenure were discovered in November at a think tank in Washington, and White House lawyers said on Thursday that a second set of classified documents from the time had been found in a storage room at his home in Delaware.

Garland appointed a special counsel, Jack Smith, in November to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Trump, including the former Republican president’s handling of confidential documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. said he would run for president again after being defeated by Biden in 2020.

Biden, 80, is expected to formally launch his bid for re-election in the coming weeks. The revelations about the documents already cause him political concerns.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Jeff Mason, Jarrett Renshaw and Gram Slattery, Additional reporting by Katharine Jackson)