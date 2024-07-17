The Special Prosecutor Jack Smith appealed on Wednesday the ruling by Florida Judge Ailenn Cannon that dismissed the case in which the former president and Republican candidate was accused Donald Trump (2017-2021) of removing confidential documents from the White House.

As expected, Smith filed his appeal with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, which reviews cases that arise in Florida courts.

Jack Smith, the special prosecutor prosecuting Donald Trump for federal crimes. Photo:EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Cannon on Monday dismissed the case against Trump and two co-defendants on the grounds that the appointment of prosecutor Smith in charge of the investigation was not done legally, thus “violating the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.”

Cannon’s dismissal of the case deviates from the uniform conclusion of all previous courts

The federal judge noted in a 93-page document that Smith’s appointment did not follow the usual procedures, which include confirmation by the Senate.

He added that Congress has a fundamental role in the appointment of special officials and that “that role cannot be usurped by the Executive Branch or diffused elsewhere, whether in this case or in another, whether in times of greater national need or not.”

Peter Carr, a spokesman for Smith’s special counsel’s office, said Wednesday that they had no comment “beyond the filing itself at this time.”

Carr had noted Monday that Cannon’s dismissal of the case deviated from “the uniform conclusion of all prior courts.” which considered the question of whether the Attorney General is authorized by law to appoint a special prosecutor.”

Judge Aileen M. Cannon. Photo:EFE/Southern District of Florida

The appeal is likely to end up in the U.S. Supreme Court, regardless of how the 11th Circuit appeals court rules.

The ruling by Cannon, who was nominated during Trump’s term, came two days after the attempted assassination of the former president while he was holding a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and represents a legal victory for the former president.

Trump was accused in this case of illegally keeping classified documents after leaving office and then obstruct the Government’s repeated efforts to recover them.

The question of whether Smith’s appointment was legal or not had already been raised by the former president’s lawyers during the hearings, and the special prosecutor’s team argued that addressing this claim should not warrant dismissing the case entirely.

Judge Cannon’s decision came on the first day of the Republican convention, in which Trump chose Ohio Senator JD Vance, a 39-year-old businessman and writer, as his vice presidential candidate.

Former US President Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. Photo:Bloomberg

On his social network, Truth, the former president celebrated the federal judge’s decision that day and said that all criminal and civil cases against him (which he described as a “witch hunt”) should be dismissed in favor of the “unification” of the nation.

Trump still faces other trials in Washington, Atlanta and New York.

If elected president this November, Trump could order his attorney general to end federal prosecutions against him.