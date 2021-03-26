The Roman Theater of Cartagena extends its visiting hours during these days of Holy Week and will open its doors from Tuesday to Holy Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Museum of the Roman Theater also scheduled various activities with ‘Cartagena Puerto de Culturas’ for these dates. One of the activities is entitled ‘From the theater to the Domus del Pórtico’, and it is a guided route that will begin with a visit to the temporary exhibition dedicated to the portico and will continue through the Museum rooms until reaching the Theater.

Gallery.

PABLO SÁNCHEZ / AGM

Upon leaving the monument, participants will continue towards one of the most typical corners of the old Fishermen’s Quarter, the Callejón de la Soledad, to reach the remains of the portico preserved in the Domus del Pórtico. This activity will take place on March 30 at 11:30 a.m. and on March 31 and April 3 at 5:30 p.m.

The ‘Roman and Mediterranean Cartagena’ guided tour It will start at the Museum of the Roman Theater, where the power of Rome was reflected in Carthage Nova, to continue through the Forum Quarter, the Spanish Pompeii, where the Baths are located, majestic buildings with paintings and sacred places, and the sanctuary of Isis and Serapis. The route will end with a boat trip through the bay where Phoenicians, Greeks, Carthaginians and Romans sailed. The activity will take place on March 31 and April 1 at 11.30 am.

The participants of ‘Come to the theater. Romano soy ‘will be able to know through a dynamic see what the theater building was like and its Greek precedent, the origin of the theater and theatrical performances in the festivals in honor of Dionysus. With various riddles and games they will reach the Roman Theater, where a comedy and a musical dithyramb will be staged. It will be on March 30 and 31, at 5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays in March and April, at 11:30 a.m.

‘Teo Jones and the mystery of the Roman stones’ is a fun adventure in which, through mysterious symbols, the little ones will discover the Roman civilization and the city of Carthago Nova. The tour includes visits to the Roman Theater and the Roman Forum Quarter. It is scheduled for April 1 and 2, at 5:00 p.m., and April 4, at 12:00 p.m. The departure is from the Museum of the Roman Theater.

On the dramatized route ‘The trip of Augustus to Carthago Nova’ it will explain how he transformed a brick city into a marble one. Thus, the participants will live an experience with the first emperor who ordered the construction of the magnificent theater related to his political propaganda and will discover the importance of the rituals and rites and sacred religions that came from all the ports of the Mediterranean in the temples of the Forum, a place of power. from Rome in Carthago Nova. This activity can be enjoyed on April 2, at 11.30 am.

‘Cartagena: gods, kings and Romans’ is a journey to the past whose heritage has survived to this day. We will visit the Castle of the Conception, ordered to be built by Alfonso X the Wise at the highest point of the city overlooking the bay, where the Roman city with its hills and its gods will be located to continue on a descending route towards the Church of Santa María, from the 13th century. The route will end at the Roman Theater, an icon of the city. The Saturdays in March and April 3, at 11:30 am.

And with ‘Carthago nova: from the theater to the hot springs’, visitors will be able to enjoy a guided tour in which they will get to know the two public buildings dedicated to leisure and pleasure and that served as a political and social instrument to understand the role of political propaganda that the Roman Theater had and the commercial function of the luxurious baths. from the Port, which are located in the Roman Forum Quarter, next to the Sanctuary of Isis and the Atrium Building. The Sundays in March and April 4, at 11.30 am, departing from the Roman Theater Museum.