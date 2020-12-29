A special program has been organized on completion of one year term of Hemant Soren Govt One Year of Jharkhand. In the ceremony being held at Morhabadi Maidan in Ranchi, the Chief Minister launched the Jharkhand Agriculture Loan Waiver Scheme for farmers’ loan waiver up to Rs 50,000. On this occasion, Jharkhand in-charge of Congress RPN Singh, MP Shibu Soren, State Congress President cum Food Supply Minister Dr. Rameshwar Oraon, Agriculture Minister Badal and Labor Minister Satyanand Bhokta and other guests attended.On completion of one-year term, CM Hemant Soren will give details of achievements of his government to the people of the state. He will also give many schemes to the people of Jharkhand in the Mohababadi ground. A big banner of ‘Abua Raj’s Sal Ek, Shuru Many’ has been put on the stage. The highlight of the function will be the loan waiver of farmers, the launch of 15 new schemes and distribution of appointment letters among the selected candidates for appointment in other departments.

Chief Minister meets Governor Draupadi Murmu

Before reaching the function, Chief Minister Hemant Soren went to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Draupadi Murmu and was given a one-year term. The Governor congratulated the Chief Minister. After the Chief Minister left the Raj Bhavan, Hemant Soren garlanded the statue of Lord Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk on the first anniversary of the state government, after which the Chief Minister reached the venue of the Mohababadi ground. The Chief Minister was strongly welcomed by the thunderous applause.

15 new schemes launched

Apart from Ranchi, district level celebrations are also being organized in all the districts of the state on completion of one year term of the government. All the venue venues will be connected to the Mohababadi ground in Ranchi through video conferencing. Through the online program, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate the foundation stone of the schemes and distribute assets among the beneficiaries of different schemes.

Security arrangements made at the venue

A large number of people started attending the ceremony from 9 am. Social distancing was fully followed by the administration. Folk songs and dances were also organized to the left of the main stage to entertain the guests. On the occasion of the first anniversary of the state government, security arrangements were made at all places in the city. Police forces were deployed in all the four parts of the Moharbadi Maidan in view of the strong security arrangements.