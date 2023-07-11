The special video programming of EL PAÍS analyzes before the start of the face-to-face all the details of the debate, the strategies that the two candidates will follow and an evaluation of how the electoral campaign and the polls are going. In this first section of the broadcast, before the debate, Jorge Rodríguez, Quino Petit, Pablo Machuca, Berna G. Harbour, Javier Casqueiro, Mariola Urrea, Pablo Montesinos, Verónica Fumanal, Sergio del Molino and Pablo Ordaz, among others, will be on the program. .

This will be the seventh face-to-face between candidates in a democracy. For this reason, Route 23J he wants to look back to remember how the other debates went. For this, the program has the participation of the moderators of the previous meetings between candidates. Manuel Campo Vidal and Olga Viza will remember how these debates are prepared and what effect they can have on the electoral result.

At 10:00 p.m., EL PAÍS will broadcast the Atresmedia debate live. It has an expected duration of one hundred minutes, although the completion time is flexible. It will be presented by Ana Pastor and Vicente Vallés and will have four blocks: economy, social policy and equality, pacts and governance, and State, institutional and international policies. There will be two ad breaks. Candidates may not have the help of mobile phones or devices that allow them to communicate with their teams during the debate.

When I’m done in discussion, Route 23J It will analyze who has won, which arguments have been most effective and what effect the result may have on the electoral campaign. The program will have the participation of the political chroniclers of EL PAÍS and Verónica Fumanal, Sergio del Molino, Pablo Montesinos, Mariola Urrea and Pablo Ordaz in this section.

More information

The program Route 23-J It can be seen every day openly on the EL PAÍS website, the BEING Chain and the Huffpost. It is also available on the EL PAÍS television channel, which can be accessed for free via the Tivify app. The channel is also available on all Samsung, LG and Xiaomi brand TVs. The Tivify application can be downloaded to any mobile device, tablet, computer or smart TV of the main brands. The EL PAÍS Channel is on dial 163, although it may appear highlighted on the platform’s home page. EL PAÍS can also be found in the menu of free television channels offered by televisions through their own applications. In the case of Samsung TV plus, the channel is 4318 and it is in the news section. On LG devices it is channel 124 and on Xiaomi, the EL PAÍS channel is on 546.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Receive the newsletter every afternoon election diarywith the analysis of Ricardo de Querol, deputy director, and Luis Barbero, editor-in-chief of the edition.