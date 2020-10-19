Highlights: Care takers will be deployed on community toilets in UP

They will be given the responsibility of maintenance and cleanliness of toilets.

Six thousand rupees to get salary and 3000 rupees for used goods

Rakesh Tiwari, Sultanpur

Care takers will be deployed on community toilets built under Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin. Maintenance and cleanliness will be given responsibility. In lieu of this, he will be given a salary of six thousand rupees per month and three thousand rupees for the purchase and maintenance of the materials used in the toilet. The primary function of toilet maintenance is the preparation of handover to self-help groups.

Most of the toilets that have been built to ODF the villages have become unusable in the absence of maintenance. Now community toilets are being constructed in all villages. A target was set to complete it by 15 October. Due to the public toilet, there was a fear that its cleanliness and maintenance would not be done properly, but now the government has fixed its responsibility.

According to the information, a caretaker will be deployed at each toilet. As a primary, it will be given to self-help groups. If self-help groups will not be available in that village, then care takers or sweepers will be directly deployed. For this, a meeting will be held in gram panchayats and quorum will be compulsory as per rules. Handover to the responsibility self-help group must be done by the Gram Panchayat in writing. The SHG will make arrangements to deploy the sweepers. If there is a female community toilet, then the cleaning worker or caretaker will be a woman.



It will be responsibility

Care takers or sweepers posted on community toilets must clean the toilet at least twice each day. The responsibility of arranging cleaning materials and equipment, preventing theft in community toilets and maintaining orderliness in the premises have to be taken. Also, the complaint register will also have to be maintained. The name and mobile number of the selected person or the head of the self-help group will be written on all toilets in paint.

All gram panchayats have been directed to complete construction of community toilets by 15 October. The system of cleanliness and maintenance will be run smoothly. Strict action will be taken if any negligence is found. Avinash Srivastava, District Panchayat Raj Officer

Cleanliness money will go to the account

The care-taker or sanitary worker posted on the toilet will be given a salary of six thousand rupees per month from the Sanitation and Sanitation item under the 15th Finance Commission of the Gram Panchayat. Apart from this, Rs. 500 per month for electrical, plumbing, tap and tote repair work, Rs. 1200 for sweep, brushes, wipers, sponge cloth, mop, bucket, mug for cleaning once in six months, neutralizing materials such as soap, 1000 rupees per month for washing powder, air freshener, globs, harpic, gloves etc., utility charges like water, electricity, 1000 rupees per month for solid best management and 300 rupees per month for other work. This payment will be made in two installments, first in the first month and second in the account of self-help group after 6 months.