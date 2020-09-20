In the second match of the Indian Premier League, there will be a collision between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab at the International Cricket Stadium in Dubai today. Despite performing brilliantly in 2019, the dream of winning the title of Delhi Capitals remained unfulfilled. Delhi’s team will take the field to maintain their last year’s great performance.

Team coach Ricky Ponting has claimed that the Delhi Capitals have a good plan before the match. He said, “Planning and research has been done well before the match against Kings XI. But all the teams in IPL are very strong.”

Delhi Capitals have claimed to have learned from the mistakes of last year. The coach said, “The team has learned from the mistakes of last year. If the players who work 100 per cent work hard this year and play the plan on the field, then it is difficult for any team to beat Delhi.”

Captain Shreyas Iyer has said that Delhi team can perform even better after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane join the team. The captain believes that Rahane will help strengthen the batting order even more.

The captain said, “Playing in the IPL outside the country is a big challenge for the cricketers this year. But the slow wicket of Dubai will help their team as much as the tournament progresses.”

Delhi team has included such legendary players as Ashwin and Rahane this year. The team already has the best players of Twenty-Twenty cricket like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Pant, Rabada, Amit Mishra.

