Fashion and lifestyle vlogger Jaiden Ashlea discovered after 19 weeks of pregnancy that her child had spina bifida. Doctors said there was “no hope” for her baby and that the baby would be born brain dead. The woman then turned to a hospital in the city of Orlando, where surgeons performed the unusual repair surgery. The mother-to-be then posted a video about the procedure on TikTok.

In a child with an open back, something went wrong with closing the back very early in development. From the site of the opening, the function of the spinal cord is disturbed. This causes, among other things, less strength in the legs, problems with the intestines and the bladder. Hydrocephalus and a disturbed construction of the cerebellum often also occur.

Caesarean surgery is not new in America, where they have been doing it for at least 20 years. In the Netherlands, surgeons are currently being trained to perform such operations. So-called fetal treatments are already being carried out, but not of this size. Erasmus MC hopes to be ready for it later this year. “We are currently operating as soon as possible after the birth. But research shows that closing the back during pregnancy has benefits for the child,” said pediatric neurosurgeon Jochem Spoor of the Sophia Children’s Hospital. Spoor and his colleagues expect to perform the first fetal surgery in Rotterdam by the end of 2022. See also Elon Musk opens European Tesla factory: 'Towards a sustainable future'

The chance that a child will be born completely healthy after fetal treatment is very small. There is still a higher risk of such children being born with mental and physical problems. However, the risk is much smaller after surgery.

