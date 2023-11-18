The “Catch Them All” slogan by which we know Pokemon Nowadays it means more than just completing a game. Thanks to the popularity of this series, collectibles have become part of its identity. Not only are the cards worth a lot, but every product that has Pikachu on it increases in price substantially. Now, A collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Tiffany & Co was recently announced to create Pokémon jewelry.

Through a new statement, a Pokémon-inspired jewelry collection has been revealed, which is made up of nine pieces, each with a different pocket creature, which range from $1,290 dollars for the cheapest product, to $29 thousand dollars for the most expensive.

This collection will be on sale for only 24 hours, between November 29 at 8:00 AM (Mexico City time), and November 30 at the same time, through the official Tiffany & Co website . Thus, Not only do you have to have the necessary money, but you have to be quickand compete against all those who want to buy them all.

The jewelry collection comes from the artist known as Daniel Arsham, who previously worked with Tiffany & Co, and introduces us to Pikachu, Cubone, Charmander, Mew, Jigglypuff and Squirtle in the most expensive way possible in the world, or at least one of the most expensive.

Of these, the Pikachu necklace is the most expensive. This piece is made of 18K yellow gold with diamond accents and comes in two sizes. The smallest one costs $9,900 dollars, while the largest costs $29 thousand dollars. Each piece is packaged in a Tiffany x Arsham Studio x Pokémon-branded blue box, while the Pikachu ones are stored in a Tiffany blue Pokéball.

In this regard, Arsham mentioned:

My latest collaboration with Tiffany & Co. is a combination of pop culture, fine jewelry and art. Pokémon has had an immense presence since I was a child, and this capsule collection celebrates the influence that Pokémon has had on my work and my long-standing association with a historic brand like Tiffany & Co. Both are inseparable from the cultural imprint of the past. , present and future. With my latest project with Tiffany, we have recontextualized Pokémon, a nod to my 2022 A Ripple in Time project in Tokyo, to orchestrate a new narrative. With Pokémon and Tiffany, there is a sense of cultural permanence in each.”

Now we just have to wait and raise almost $30 thousand dollars in the remainder of the month. On related topics, we already know when the second DLC of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Likewise, Japan will have a new exclusive Pokémon product.

Editor’s Note:

$29 thousand dollars is a lot of money. While we’re talking about a top-notch jewelry product, and a Pikachu alongside it, it’s still a great investment. If people go crazy with cards, I don’t even want to imagine how much this piece of jewelry will cost in resale.

Via: Women’s Wear Daily