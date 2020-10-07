On August 14, and after receiving Barcelona’s most humiliating defeat in Europe, Gerard Piqué, at the foot of the field, publicly offered his head on a silver platter. Two months have not passed yet, and not only did no one consider leaving, but also has become the absolute reference of the team in defense, more than ever if possible, especially after the frustrated signing of Eric García, the departure of Jean Clair Todibo and the physical condition of Samuel Umtiti. Faced with this precarious situation –Koeman only has three centrals to face the season: Piqué, Lenglet and an Araujo newly promoted to the first team -, the captain has had to step forward.

And it is that Hammered is taking advantage of this stop of selections to carry out a particular tune-up. Since Monday, he has been following a different roadmap than his colleagues who have stayed in Barcelona. On Monday he stayed in the gym, doing prevention work, on Tuesday he went out to the field, but he exercised separately, under the supervision of a physical trainer, and did not even participate in the game with the subsidiary, and This Wednesday he has returned to exercising alone, completing a physical circuit.

The goal is for Piqué to be in the best possible condition in the face of a busy schedule which will begin on October 17 against Getafe, but which will culminate a week later with Real Madrid’s visit to Camp Nou and four days later with the match against Juventus in Turin.

Right now, Koeman’s slate is sustained with Piqué in defense. His absence would be catastrophic in the plans of the Dutch coach, since he would only have two more centrals to move forward, Lenglet and Araujo. The fourth central who is exercising with the first team is the young Argentine Ramos Mingo, who arrived in the winter market this year.

But before Mingo, who for the technicians is still very green, Koeman would consider lowering De Jong in defense as a specific solution or even Sergio Busquets.