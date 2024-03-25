The whole E10 discussion is in danger of being reignited. Currently, you can fill up with four types of fuel at most German gas stations: Euro 95 (E5), Euro 95 (E10), Euro 98 (E5) and diesel (B7). This is going to change. Germany will add new diesel types and the Euro 95 (E5) may make way for them.

Many new diesels are still sold in Germany. Last year, almost half a million new diesel cars were registered with our eastern neighbors, which is more than 17 percent of all cars. Here in the Netherlands it is less so. Only 4,638 new diesels were added in 2023. So about 1 percent of diesel sales in Germany.

Why the petrol supply in Germany will shrink

The German government has approved the sale of new types of diesel. This reports AutoBild. From April, B10 will also be available in addition to the standard B7 diesel. This is diesel that has been mixed with a maximum of 10 percent biofuel. Petrol stations may also offer other biodiesels, such as HVO 100. These stations do not attach a hose, but may remove Euro E5 from the range.

For the time being, the rule applies that petrol stations in Germany must also offer alternative petrol in addition to Euro 95 (E10). By this we mean the Super and the Superplus. These are both E5 fuels, which are better suited for older cars. Modern cars have no problems with E10, but can also chug along on E5.

On balance, Germany says soon tschüss against the E5 variant of Euro 95. For the time being, you can still fill up with Euro 95 E5 in Germany, but over time this fuel will be exchanged for biodiesel. It is not known when petrol will be phased out. If you want to fill up with gasoline with little or no ethanol after this, you will have to settle for Euro 98. At least, as long as that fuel remains available in the E5 composition.