Employers in the care industry want to pay their employees a corona bonus. But the corona special payment is linked to a certain condition.

Berlin / Hanover – Corona bonus in nursing: The nursing staff in Germany, Lower Saxony and Bremen should again receive a care bonus in addition to their salary during the corona pandemic. That is already a done deal. But now the employers’ association care (AGVP) is in between and wants to make the tax-free corona special payment subject to a certain condition. And that while in Lower Saxony one new corona regulation started a dish 2G turned upside down at the hairdresser’s and now 2G is taking effect in retail, this news about the possible lack of corona premium is unlikely to meet with much approval from some nurses, especially from those who have so far refused to be vaccinated against an infection with Covid-19.

Association: Employers’ Association Care (AGVP) Seat: Berlin Management: President Thomas Greiner Founding: 2009

Corona bonus in nursing: Corona special payment only goes to vaccinated nursing staff

Because, the AGVP is now demanding that the corona bonus in nursing care should only be paid to vaccinated nursing staff. That said AGVP managing director Isabell Halletz on Saturday of the “Rheinische Post” appearing in Düsseldorf. “Anyone who does not want to be vaccinated and thus endangers those in need of care in the facilities cannot get a bonus,” said Halletz in an interview with the daily newspaper on the subject of the Corona special payment. But a refusal to vaccinate does not do much good for nurses: From March 2022 one should anyway Compulsory vaccination for care workers in Germany* be valid.

Corona bonus only for vaccinated nursing staff: No corona bonus – unvaccinated people endanger patients and those in need of care

The rationale that the Corona bonus Only paid to vaccinated nursing staff: The workers in nursing homes, regardless of the area, have a responsibility for those in need, which is why the special corona payment should be linked to this specific condition. “You and your relatives must be able to rely on the fact that the employees live up to this responsibility,” explained the managing director in the case of the corona bonus. “This includes getting vaccinated, for your own protection and to reduce the risk of infection.”

The nursing staff in Germany should again receive a corona bonus. The Care Employers’ Association wants to make this a very specific condition. (Archive image) © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

At present, the hopes of the caregiver could also be raised by those who are not vaccinated Corona inactivated vaccine Novavax but this has major problems with approval in the USA and Europe. However, there is such a thing as that Definition of Novavax inactivated vaccine, because especially Health Minister Karl Lauterbach With a statement, experts and Germany’s citizens alike were amazed.

Who gets the corona bonus? Public service, politicians and employees of some large companies – and when does care get the Corona premium?

The SPD, Greens and FDP have stated in their coalition agreement that it is next to one Corona bonus for various employees and employees in the public service or politicians and also a corona bonus for nurses, but only in 2022. The traffic light government wants to make one billion euros available for this. News not to be underestimated while in Lower Saxony with the Corona regulation and the Christmas rest with warning level 3 retighten the screws properly. * Kreiszeitung.de and fr.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA.