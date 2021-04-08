GUARDAMAR’S historic castle is having more open days added due to popular demand.

The Castell de Guardamar and the old Real Villa will now be open until Sunday, April 11.

CASTEL DE GUARDAMAR: An official Site of Cultural Interest.

The initiative is one of the many that Guardamar council has planned for 2021, the 750th anniversary of its foundation by King Alfonso X.

The year also marks the opening of historical sites such as La Rabita Califal and La Fonteta Phoenician.

ABOUT GUARDAMAR CASTLE

Guardamar town stood on the hill known as ‘El Castell’ from the time of its mediaeval Christian Foundation in 1271 until the destruction of the town by earthquakes in 1829.

The remains found reveal a long occupation from the 8th century BC until the 1800s, passing through different historical times such as the Phoenician, the Iberian, the Roman, the Islamic Caliphate and the Christian period.

ANCIENT GUARDAMAR: The hilltop site contained it’s own town

It was in the late 13th century that the site became a crucial space for the location of a new town at the request of King Alfonso X, with new Catalan settlers sent by his father in law, King James I.

It was a true town with streets, houses and squares – standing on the highest part of the hills.

MODERN-DAY GUARDAMAR – built partially with stones from castle ruined in 1829 earthquakes

After the castle was destroyed by the 1829 earthquakes, it’s materials were used as part of the newer town at the foot of the hills, on flatter ground next to the sea.

The hilltop plateau offers magnificent views of the surrounding Vega Baja del Segura district.

Access will be free and always controlled by organizational staff, open from 11.00am until 8:30 pm with a break from 2pm until 5pm.

On Sunday however, it closes at 2pm.

