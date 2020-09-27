Whenever we have to do some search on the Internet, we immediately go to Google, but have we ever searched Google? Today Google is celebrating its 22nd birthday. On this occasion, Rajesh Bharti is telling how you can make good use of Google search. Also, you will know some special features of Google:For complete information about a particular topic, type that topic or sentence in quotes (”).Understand this: If you want information related to online preparation of civil service, then type “online preparation of civil services exam” in the Google search box. After this, the results of online preparation of civil service will be seen.

2. To remove spam results

During the search, if you do not want information about a particular subject in the result, then put a minus (-) before that subject.

Understand this: If you want to search for flu but do not want information about corona or covid-19 or swine flu, then type flu -corona -covid-19 -swine in Google search. Now whatever result will come, there will be information about other flu, not of corona or swine flu. Similarly, if you want to know about Delhi but not about Delhi’s rain, then you have to type Delhi -rain in Google search.

3. For complete information from incomplete

If you do not know some of the words in a sentence or have half-baked information, then without those words asterisk

Add the rest of the sentence The correct result will be in front of you. Asterisk

We also call it the sign of a star.

Understand this: If you want to know through the Google search what are the expensive things from Diamond, then you have to type * costlier than diamond.

4. For PDF file

If you want a PDF file of a particular subject, then you have to type the subject in Google search and then filetype: PDF.

Understand this: If any information related to the Constitution of India is needed in PDF, then type constitution of India filetype: PDF.



5. To know the right place If you are planning to roam somewhere and do not know what things are worth seeing there or nearby, then in Google search, give space by writing the name of that place and then type attractions.

Here’s how:

Suppose you have planned to visit Nainital and do not know the place to visit or go around. In this case, type nainital attractions in Google search. Complete information about the places around Nainital will be found immediately.

If you want to create a document, then Google also provides this facility. This is Google Documents. There is no need for a separate MS Office to use it. It is necessary to have only Gmail ID. On this, documents can be prepared and shared on any email ID. Use Google Docs like this:

On desktop or laptop

– Login to Gmail account. On the right side, the 9 dot on the top will be seen in square shape. Click on these.

– A window will open which will show 12 things including your account. There are more options ahead of them for which to scroll. Next click on the application named Docs.

– You will get to the new tab which will be of Docs.

– For the first time you are opening Docs application, then Welcome to google docs will appear on the screen. Click on the cross sign in the top right corner of this screen. Now you are on the docs page.

– On the left side of the page there are three small parallel lines at the top, click there. Now links to Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Settings, Help & Feedback and Drive will appear. Docs is like Microsoft’s MS Word, Sheets like Excel sheets and Slides Power Point Presentation (PPT).

– To create a document, click on Docs. Now the page that opens will have a blank document in its left site, between which the colorful plus sign will appear. To open a blank document, click on the plus sign or you can use the template.

– Now we can type in the document. Suppose you opened the blank document, then untitled document will be written on the left side above it. By clicking on it, you can name your document anything.

– Where the name is written, below it, File, Edit, View, Insert etc. options will be found, using which you can write the document better and add a picture or graph to it.

– The document can be shared at the same time or later on completion.

– Open it to share the document later. Its right side has the option of Share in the blue box in the top corner. Click to share

– Now a screen named Share with people and groups will open. Add people and groups will appear here. Type the email ID you want by clicking. Now the editor will be written in the right side, ie with whom you are sharing it, it can change everything. If you want it to only read the document, click where the editor is written. Now a small screen will open. Three option Viewer, Commenter and Editor will appear in it. Click Viewer from it.

– Now in the blue corner in the bottom right corner of the screen, Send will be written. Please click on it. That file will go to that person.

On android smartphone – The phone must have an ID login on Gmail.

– now google

Download the Google Docs app from the Play Store.

– Open the app. A plus sign will appear at the bottom right corner. Tap on it

– As soon as tapping on the plus sign, two options Choose template and New document will appear.

– If you want to create a new document with a template, tap on Choose template and open the document by tapping on the template that you like. Now tap on the pen icon in the bottom right corner and change the template to create the document.

– If you want to create a new document without a template, tap on the new document.

– Type in the page that will open. If the document is ready, look for the right sign in the top left corner and tap it. This will save the document.

Now come back to the first page of the docs by tapping on the arrow mark in the left corner above the page. All documents will be seen here. To change their name, tap on the three dots in the right side below the document. A new screen will appear. You can go to the Rename option below.

To share the document, tap on the three dots in the bottom right corner. In the screen that appears, tap on the option of Share and then type the email id of the person to share with. Select one of the options with Viewer, Commenter and Editor just below the email id. Now tap the arrow on the bottom right side of the screen. Document to that person

will reach.

On iphone

– The phone must have an ID login on Gmail.

– Now download Google Docs app from App Store.

– Open the app. If you are clicking on the Docs application for the first time, then ‘Welcome to google docs’ will appear. A plus sign will appear at the bottom right corner. Tap it.

– As soon as tapping on the plus sign, two options Choose template and New document will appear. If you want to create a new document with a template, tap on Choose template. Now after choosing any sample from the sample given to you, prepare your document.

– If you want to create a new document without a template, tap on the new document. After that the window will open, Untitled document will be written in it. You can give any name to the document here. You can also select the create option directly, because you can also rename the document later.

– Type in the page that opens. If the document is ready, tap on the right sign in the top left corner. This will save the document.

Now come back to the first page of the docs by tapping on the arrow mark in the left corner above the page. Here you will see all the documents. To rename them, tap on the three dots in the right side below each document. A new screen will appear in which tap the option of Rename at the bottom.

– To share the document, tap back on the same dots. Then the same option will appear. Tap on the Share option and then type the email ID of the person you want. Select one of the options with Viewer, Commenter and Editor just below the email id.

After this, Add a message will appear in the bottom left on the screen and a blue triangle in the right side. Tap on the triangle. Now the file will reach that person. These products of Google are also not less

Google Meet: Through this app, you can have a meeting with 100 people from a personal account and a video call with 250 people through a G Suite (business account). It can be used in both laptop or mobile. This app is completely free. Can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Google Duo: Through this Google app, you can make video calls from 32 people simultaneously. Can also pick it up from Google Play Store.

Google Lens:

With this application, we can take a picture of anything and take its information. Not only this, the sentences written on the photo can also be translated into the desired language. You can use Google Lens by downloading the app or through Google Assistant, because Google Lens also has the option of Google Lens.

