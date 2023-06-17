Tomorrow the Olympic Stadium in Berlin will host the grand opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Summer World Games. The Flame of Hope of the Berlin World Games, lit on June 7 in Athens, after having crossed Germany, will make its entrance into a full and festive stadium.

The blues — The Italian delegation, which arrived in Berlin on Thursday after spending three days in the host city of Hanover, is made up of 142 people, including 97 athletes, 41 coaches and 4 delegates and is ready to parade, together with thousands of other athletes from all over the world. the world, during the evening which will mark the beginning of the eight days of competitions. Numerous sports disciplines that will see our athletes as protagonists: Athletics, Badminton, Bocce, Bowling, Unified 5-a-side football, Horse riding, Artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, Golf, Swimming, Open water swimming, Traditional and unified basketball, Unified Volleyball, Beach Volleyball Unified, Tennis and Table Tennis. Many of the sporting disciplines will be representative of Unified Sport: Athletes and partner athletes respectively with and without intellectual disabilities play together on the same team. See also Why is there no day in LaLiga Santander this weekend?

Numbers — There will be 7,000 athletes, 190 delegations, 3,000 technicians and 20,000 volunteers, 9,000 family members, and 300,000 spectators per day are also expected. At 6.00 pm the doors of the Olympic stadium will open, at 6.45 pm the pre-show and then, at 8.15 pm, the Ceremony which will end at 10.55 pm. The Closing Ceremony is scheduled for June 25 at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. The Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi will be present, to whom the flag of the World Games will be presented because Turin will host the Winter World Games in 2025.

June 16, 2023 (change June 16, 2023 | 21:58)

