Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The UAE Special Olympics delegation for physical strength sports returned with 20 gold and silver medals, after participating in the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Classic Championship, which was held in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, during the period from 10 to 18 December.

The UAE Special Olympics players, in various weights, were able to win 15 gold medals and 5 silver medals, in a new achievement added to the series of achievements of players with mental and developmental challenges in sports activities at the local and international levels, and an extension of the great success achieved by the UAE Special Olympics, during the Games. Special Olympics Berlin 2023 held earlier this year.

The UAE Special Olympics delegation to Malaysia included 5 players: Iman Al Ameri, Abdul Rahman Al Hosani, Mohammed Al Mazmi, Dubai Al Hadban, Arti Ajay Shah, coach Fawzi Makki, and two members of the administrative staff, namely Surur Al Marqatan and Aisha Al Shehhi, and Kathleen Kochbach, a physical therapist.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of the UAE Special Olympics, said: “We all feel proud and happy about the wonderful achievement achieved by our athletes, people of determination, during the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Classic Championship, and their raising the UAE flag high in this major sporting event, despite the great competition witnessed by the tournament.” .

He added: “This success pushes us to dream of more excellence, and to strive to participate in the upcoming regional and international tournaments. Therefore, our ambition is to invest in what has been achieved in the future, by developing our players and cadres in physical strength more, and expanding the scope of this sport in the UAE Special Olympics community, and I would like to We confirm that what has been achieved is the result of the memorandum of cooperation signed between us and the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, which is an extension of the strong and extended partnership between the International Special Olympics and the International Federation of Physique. All thanks to them for the continued support and belief in our players, and I also cannot fail to extend my gratitude to our players and the technical staff. The administration salutes them for their efforts and dedication.”

The player Muhammad Al-Mazmi was able to win four gold medals in the 59 kg weight, and the player Abdul Rahman Al-Hosani twice took first place, and once took second place in the 83 kg weight.

As for the UAE Special Olympics players participating in the tournament, they were able to secure advanced positions for themselves, and deservedly engraved their names in the tournament’s record. Athlete Iman Al Ameri was able to win four golds in the 57 kg weight, and Aarti Ajay Shah won four golds in the 63 kg. In the junior women’s category, Dubai Al-Hadban won four silver medals in the 69 kg weight category.