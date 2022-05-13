Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Regional Presidency of the International Special Olympics for the Middle East and North Africa mourned the passing of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

Engineer Ayman Abdel Wahab, the regional head, said that the passing away of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, is a great loss not for the Islamic and Arab worlds, but for the whole world, because of his role as a leader of the UAE, sponsor of his career, and unlimited support. For everything that is human, and people with intellectual disabilities received a lot of this support, which was represented in the establishment of three regional games in the UAE in 2006, 2008 and 2018, and concluded with the UAE hosting the largest international games in the history of the Special Olympics in 2019, and may God bless the deceased with his mercy.