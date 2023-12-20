The Roads and Transport Authority announced the provision of special offers and distinguished services to the public to enjoy New Year’s Eve (2024) activities, corresponding to Sunday, December 31, on marine transportation means, which include the Dubai Ferry, the abra, and the water taxi, to witness the moment of celebrations across the waterfront of the Emirate of Dubai.

The Authority explained that the public wishing to enjoy this service will be able to call the Authority’s toll-free number (8009090) or communicate via email [email protected] to learn more details about the Dubai Ferry water taxi and abra trips, and the Dubai Ferry service trips will start between 10:00: 00 pm and 10:30 pm on New Year’s Eve and ends at 1:30 after midnight, while abra and water taxi trips depart between 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm and end at 1:30 after midnight, when the abra and water taxi depart. Water taxi from Marina Mall station (Dubai Marina). The price of a ticket per person is (150) on the abra and 3750 dirhams for the entire means of the water taxi and free for children under two years.

The Authority noted that Dubai Ferry flights will depart from the Marina Mall Ferry Station (Dubai Marina), Al Ghubaiba Station and Bluewaters Station. The value of the ferry ticket is (350) dirhams for silver class and (525) dirhams for gold class, and a (50%) discount for children (between 2 and 10 years old). ) and free of charge for children under two years, while abra trips depart from Al Jadaf Station, Al Fahidi Station, and Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station. The value of the abra ticket is (150) dirhams per person and free for children under two years.

The Dubai Ferry, water taxi and abra enjoy special appeal to Dubai residents, visitors and tourists, due to their enjoyment of the beauty and splendor of Dubai’s coasts, which has a group of high-end tourist attractions such as The World Islands, Nakheel Islands, Dubai Water Canal and other heritage areas and luxury hotels, when traveling by these means. This quality service will add new impetus to maritime transportation on this occasion.