The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the provision of special offers and distinguished services to the public to enjoy New Year’s Eve events (Sunday, December 31st), on marine transportation means that include the Dubai Ferry, the abra, and the water taxi, to watch the moment of celebrations across the waterfront of the Emirate of Dubai.

The Authority explained that the public wishing to enjoy this service will be able to call the Authority’s toll-free number 8009090, or communicate via email [email protected] to find out more details about Dubai Ferry water taxi and abra trips. Dubai Ferry service trips will start between 10:00 and 10:30 pm on New Year’s Eve, and end at 1:30 after midnight, while abra and water taxi trips will start between 10:00 and 10:30 pm, and end at 1:30 after midnight. The abra and water taxi depart from Marina Mall (Dubai Marina) station. The ticket price is 150 dirhams on the abra, and 3,750 dirhams for the entire water taxi, and it is free for children under two years.

The Authority stated that Dubai Ferry flights will depart from the Marina Mall Ferry Station (Dubai Marina), Al Ghubaiba Station, and Bluewaters Station.

The value of the ferry ticket is 350 dirhams for the silver class, and 525 dirhams for the gold class, and there is a 50% discount for children between two and 10 years, and free for children under two years, while the abra trips depart from Al Jaddaf station, Al Fahidi station, and Al Ghubaiba marine transport station, and the value of the abra ticket is 150 dirhams per person, free for children under two years.

The Dubai Ferry, water taxi and abra enjoy special appeal to Dubai residents, visitors and tourists, due to their enjoyment of the beauty and splendor of Dubai’s coasts, when traveling by these means, which has a group of high-end tourist attractions, such as The World Islands, Nakheel Islands, Dubai Water Canal, and other heritage areas and luxury hotels. The launch of this quality service will add new momentum to maritime transport on this occasion.

