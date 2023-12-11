December 5, 2023 Samsung Electronics Italy announced the availability of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE model on the Italian market which, starting today, will be available for purchase at an attractive offer on Samsung official websiteAmazon.it and in selected electronics stores.

The design of the new model, designed especially for generation Z, remains faithful to the characteristics that distinguished it Galaxy S series and is available in various colours, giving customers the opportunity to choose the shade they prefer.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers high gaming performance, professional camera, as well as an interesting purchase offer: a promotional package that involves pairing the smartphone with Galaxy Buds FEthe new earphones that promise qualitatively superior audio performance.

Designed to optimize the user experience, here are some of the advantages of the Galaxy S23 FE.

Galaxy S23 FE for photography lovers

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with a professional camera 50 MP, equipped with 3x optical zoom, 2X AMOLED display (6.4 inches) and long-lasting battery; all of this makes it an excellent candidate for those who love photography and want to create high-quality content.

With Samsung Galaxy S23 FE you can take advantage of the Nightography function for shots in poorly lit environments, obtaining clear images, realistic and well-defined portraits; for photography lovers the model offers the Pro mode which allows manual setting of multiple parameters, such as focal aperture, ISO, shutter speed, etc. giving the user the opportunity to have greater control over their shots and footage depending on the environment.

Another advantage concerns the possibility of editing images on the app Camera Assistantequipped with numerous professional features and interesting AI-based editing tools, which promise a highly customizable experience.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE thus becomes a mini photo editing studio that you can easily carry with you at all times.

Furthermore, the processor it has is very powerful and allows fast, fluid and pleasant browsing and gaming experiences, even for the gaming or streaming, making the experience immersive and engaging. The company on the other hand has already proven its interest in the world of gaming.

The exclusive bundle for music lovers

From now Samsung Galaxy S23 FE can be purchased in a bundle with Galaxy Buds FE on the official Samsung website, Amazon.it and in selected electronics stores for €739.

The new Galaxy Buds FE wireless earphones promise satisfying experiences thanks to the high quality level of the components: for example, they are equipped with powerful bass capable of producing intense sounds, and ANC, i.e. the active noise cancellation functions, thanks to which it is possible to isolate the music from external noises which are clearly dampened. Immersing yourself in the musical world without external distractions will be much easier.

Another interesting piece of information concerns the possibility of purchasing the new Samsung smartphone for €719 in the following shades: Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple exclusively from selected operators.

The Galaxy Buds FE earphones, however, are on sale for €109 in the Graphite or White colors.

The possibility of pair Galaxy S23 FE with Galaxy Buds FE It is part of the wide range of partnerships and sponsorships that Samsung has undertaken with the music industry.

An example of this is collaboration with Spotify born in 2023: Samsung is in fact a global sponsor of Spotify Wrappeda particular function of the music streaming platform which allows at the end of the year to access a history consisting of the listening statistics of the previous 12 months both at a global and local level.

A partnership that allows Samsung's high technological level to make users' musical experience more usable, pleasant and customizable.

Galaxy S23 FE was born to respond to the needs of the Z Generation, always looking for cutting-edge and highly performing devices.

As stated by Niccolò Bellorini, Vice President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business of Samsung Electronics Italia, “”Generation Z is always looking for innovative and high-quality devices that can satisfy their needs completely, that relate in a suited to their dynamic style. With Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE, we offer afull connectivity and music experienceat the same time immersive and engaging and seamless.”