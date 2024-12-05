The Emergency Coordination Center (CCE) of the Generalitat Valenciana recently issued a special notice relating to the storm of snow, rain, wind and coastal phenomena, accompanied by a notable drop in temperatures expected for the next few days.

In depth

In the Valencian Community, Emergencies specify, this storm It will be noticeable starting on Saturday with strong winds that will especially affect the province of Castellón.. The drop in temperatures will be notable from Sundaywhen the first weak frosts may occur in inland areas of the northern half.

Starting Monday this episode will continue, although with “some level of uncertainty” about its evolution, so Emergencies asks to remain attentive to the meteorological information, given that it is not ruled out that the first snowfalls will occur in high areas of the northern interior of Castellón.

More details

In this way, Emergencies collects the special notice from the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) for the next few days due to the storm of snow, rain, wind and coastal phenomena, which will arrive with a notable drop in temperatures throughout the country, especially in the northern half, and which will subsequently will extend to the rest of Spain.

Given this situation, the Valencian Agency for Security and Emergency Response has asked the municipalities and organizations with powers in emergency management to maintain “the necessary attention and monitoring of all notices” that the CCE of the Generalitat issues during those days.

“Climate shelters” in municipal facilities

All this, with the purpose of “activate in advance“its civil protection plans and action protocols and establish”the pertinent preventive measures in their respective areas, especially in the care of especially sensitive groups” to low temperatures (older people, people with health problems and disadvantaged families).

To this end, it is recommended to have the possibility of enabling “climate shelters” in municipal facilities.suitable“, if temperatures reach extreme.