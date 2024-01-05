In an eventful year, the war in Ukraine continued to make headlines and the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East stood out. The elections in Brazil, Argentina and Guatemala starred on the political scene in Latin America; while deadly earthquakes shook Türkiye, Syria and Morocco. From a controversial soccer kiss and wildfires, to space achievements and cosmic events, this roundup highlights the most shocking moments of 2023.

