In this special edition of Culture we address the musical phenomenon of 2023: the rise of Latinos in the US music industry and its global reach. According to the main lists and musical analyzes, such as Spotify Wrapped 2023, Puerto Rican Bad Bunny is the second most listened to artist in the world, after holding first place for three years. In this regard, several questions arise: how have Latin artists achieved this global weight and why now?

“Now everyone wants to be Latin, but they lack seasoning,” says Bad Bunny in his song 'El Apagón'. And the numbers don't lie: Latin artists are growing more and more in the music industry. The top 10 of Spotify's most listened to artists this year has four Latinos: Bad Bunny in second position, the Mexican Peso Pluma in fifth, and the Colombians Feid and Karol G in sixth and ninth position, respectively.

In this special edition of Culture we analyze what has made this rise possible, from the roots and the first most famous Latin artists in the US to the changes in the production of their music to make it more universal.

Experts agree on one thing: the wave of Latin artists and their global reach are here to stay.