The residents of Guadeloupe are, of course, French citizens and send representatives to Parliament; But many Guadeloupeans are furious at what they see as entrenched mistreatment by Paris authorities: from lower wages and higher fuel prices than on the mainland, to dilapidated infrastructure. Almost one in 20 French voters lives in overseas territory, how could their disagreements impact the outcome of the 2022 elections?

#Special #news #Tour #France #French #overseas #territories #fractured #relationship #Paris