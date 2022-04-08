The last stop on our Tour of France is Paris. The French capital is still feeling the consequences of the restrictions linked to the pandemic. While the economy posted 7% growth in 2021 – the biggest year-on-year jump in 52 years – GDP remains lower than before the crisis. Many Parisian businesses have survived the pandemic, but they are not out of the woods yet. We speak to entrepreneurs who have had to adapt the way they work to remain competitive.

