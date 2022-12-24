The new presidents of Chile, Brazil and Colombia bring hope to indigenous peoples. Gabriel Boric, Gustavo Petro, and Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva have promised to solve their structural problems, but it is not an easy task. In Chile, indigenous communities wait for their territories to be returned; In Colombia, the indigenous people long for the State to avoid displacement and to be able to live in safe areas, while those settled in the Amazon jungle aspire to stop deforestation.

