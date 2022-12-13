In this special program we analyze the information war in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We contrast the political communication of Zelenski and Putin, leaders of two countries facing each other in a conflict that would not be understood without NATO’s support for kyiv. That is why we review the western coverage of key moments of an invasion that is reminiscent of the 20th century, but that is waged in the digital age.

