



Display of the Olympic rings in Trocadero square with a view of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. © François Mori, AP

Although the French capital is preparing to host the Olympic Games for the third time in its history, the current context of international tensions and logistical challenges raises questions about security, accommodation and mobility in a country that seeks to excel in sporting competition and overcome their own limits. In this France 24 special we explore the challenges and expectations surrounding the organization of the world's largest sporting event in the 'City of Light'.