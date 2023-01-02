2022 was marked by different news in the world of sports. In this special program, we review the athletes who stood out the most this year. Leonel Messi, winner of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup; Linda Caicedo, awarded as the best young athlete; Katie Ledecky, champion swimmer; Armand Duplantis, pole vault world record holder. These are some of the names that are on our list of the 10 best athletes of 2022.

