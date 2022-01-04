In the United Kingdom, a year after the divorce with the European Union, Brexit has brought various adverse effects such as the lack of supplies of all kinds and of workers from the block of 27, evidencing the dependence of the workforce of that community. According to Bloomberg, 200,000 Europeans left the United Kingdom because of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The Government and analysts explain that the country is going through a period of adaptation and transition that it is not known how long it will last.

2022 brings new challenges for the UK. Not only does it urgently need to resolve the shortage of workers, but London and Brussels will also need to reach an agreement soon in the growing dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol, which keeps this region within the common market and the Union’s customs system. European. This has created, among other things, food shortages, as shipping a product to Northern Ireland from any British city is almost an import, due to the amount of paperwork it requires.

Meanwhile, the UK union falters. The Scottish Government wants to hold a second independence referendum for which it needs the approval of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who for now has kept the door closed to this possibility.