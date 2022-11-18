Less than 48 hours after finishing the discussions of the COP27 climate summit, the big question that arises is whether the final decisions will be ready for the last day. But everything indicates that this goal is very difficult to achieve and notable progress has not yet been made on issues such as adaptation, mitigation, finances, losses and damages. María Clara Calle, special envoy to Sharm el-Sheikh, delved into these issues with Fernanda de Carvalho, director of climate and energy policies at WWF.

#Special #news #Mitigation #losses #damages #biggest #differences #final #stretch #COP27