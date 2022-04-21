











2:49:00 French President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen took part in a live televised debate on April 20, 2022. © Ludovic Marin – AFP

Five years after his first debate for the Presidency of France, French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, went head-to-head in a televised debate with the aim of convincing undecided voters, when there are only a few days left for the second and final round of the presidential elections on April 24. Relive the proposals and the clash of the candidates during this unique face to face.