



Biden, during the campaign promised the return of the United States to various multilateral agreements. © Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Joe Biden’s administration receives a heritage in controversial international politics from Donald Trump. In these four years, the US has lost traditional allies, such as the European Union, and has emerged from multilateral agreements such as the one in Paris or the WHO. In addition, it has tough challenges, such as returning to the nuclear agreement with Iran, ending the trade war with China and tackling the crisis in Venezuela and the immigration crisis in Central America.