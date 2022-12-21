United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has described the future of humanity as a “climate hell” if drastic action is not taken to combat global warming. That is why the calls to curb this problem are becoming more and more urgent. In this special program, we spoke with Javier Peña, founder of the portal ‘Hope! Stand up for the planet’, on how to stop the production of greenhouse gases that cause global warming.

