Climate change is one of the main health problems that exists. The World Health Organization calculates that between 2030 and 2050 this problem will cause about 250,000 deaths per year, especially due to child malnutrition, diseases, heat waves, among other factors. In this special program we talk about the effects of climate change on health, but also about the alternatives that are being built today to face an uncertain future.

#Special #news #Impact #climate #change #health #concern #uncertain #future