





11:40 Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at his inaugural ceremony on January 1, 2023 in Brasilia. © Evaristo Sa / AFP

January 1, 2024 will mark one year since the arrival of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the Presidency of Brazil. His mandate, in which the main commitments have been to the environment, the economy and foreign relations, began with tensions due to the attack on the headquarters of the three powers in Brasilia by the followers of his predecessor, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro. who, encouraged by alleged allegations of electoral fraud, called for government intervention and Lula's resignation. The political and social divisions led Lula to enter into alliances with other forces to achieve governability and be able to advance his government objectives, in which he has registered progress, especially in environmental and diplomatic issues.