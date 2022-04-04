For Press and Media Week in France, the France 24 Observers team joined a class of 10th graders at Paul Valéry High School in Paris for this special episode of Uninforming. The students found videos on TikTok, Twitter and Facebook that claimed to show Covid-19 self-testers reacting positively to tap water. They investigated and debunked the claim with the help of a virologist.

The eighth edition of our annual program Des-informando is presented by Derek Thomson in English, Maëva Poulet in French, Fatma Ben Hamad in Arabic and Natalia Ruiz Giraldo in Spanish. It was produced in association with the French media organization CLEMI (Centre de liaison de l’enseignement et des médias d’information).

This show is part of the France 24 Observers team’s mission to share tips for best practices on social media, while answering students’ questions about disinformation.