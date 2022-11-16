Scientists have been warning about a triple planetary crisis for decades: the climate crisis, the pollution crisis and the biodiversity crisis. The agenda for this Wednesday at COP27 focused on this last issue. Marina Colorado, one of our special envoys to Sharm el-Sheikh, spoke about the relationship between biodiversity and climate change with Manuel Pulgar Vidal, WWF global leader in climate and energy, he was also president of COP20, which took place in Peru in 2014.

