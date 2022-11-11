Although on the sixth day of COP27 much of the media attention was drawn by the meeting between the US president, Joe Biden, and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdelfatah al-Sisi, the climate negotiations focused on decarbonization, since The data reveals that the consumption of fossil fuels continues to increase. Our special envoy, Marina Colorado, spoke about these figures with Catalina Gonda, climate policy coordinator at the Environment and Natural Resources Foundation (FARN).

