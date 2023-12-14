The peace negotiations reach the end of the year amid doubts, so President Gustavo Petro has struck a blow by dismissing his peace architect, Danilo Rueda, to leave Otty Patiño, who led the negotiation with the ELN guerrilla. With this change it remains to be seen if in 2024 there will be a new strategy and from 'total peace' it will move to 'partial peace', whose objective is limited to the end of the political conflict in Colombia, disarming the last guerrilla in Latin America.

