After 10 years of launching the New Silk Road and gaining more and more financial weight among the BRICS, the Asian country has continued to expand its global influence through a new role in the international system: financier for middle-income countries and low. We analyze the consequences of this new role, which also has military aspects.

A speech by President Xi Jinping, on September 7, 2013, in Nur-Sultan, capital of Kazakhstan, was the starting bell for the largest Chinese investment project in the world: the New Silk Road. That day, the Chinese leader remembered the travels of Zhang Qian, emissary of Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty, through Central Asia more than 2,100 years ago. The New Silk Road, 10 years later, has reached agreements with more than 150 countries in the world; a recognition on the international stage, which other investment programs do not yet enjoy, which seek to serve as a counterweight to the Chinese alternative, such as the Global Gateway of the European Union or Build Back Better World promoted from the G7 countries; and a wide reception in regions such as Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, without losing its momentum in Europe.

Along with the growth of this megaproject, China has promoted the expansion of the BRICS group, which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and other members. From January 1, 2024, at least five new members will join this group of countries from the global south, including: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia. Argentina declined to be part of the group, after the arrival of Javier Milei, who proposes an approach to other international partners, such as the OECD.

An international financier, at all risks?

In the last decade, China has established a new leadership space, which has been “successful” in diplomatic terms and international recognition, as an international financier that assumes extensive risks, according to Antoine Bondaz, a researcher at the Foundation for Strategic Research (foundation for strategic research), and professor at Sciences Po in Paris. However, Bondaz warns that this success is partial, since the risk of this expansion has been in expanding “asymmetric interdependence” towards the Chinese economy.

On the other hand, the difficulty faced by low- and middle-income countries in obtaining credit from international financial organizations such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund has led more and more countries to accept these lines of credit.

More than 151 countries have cooperation agreements with China, within the framework of the new Silk Road. © France 24

China's arrival in Africa, as a commercial, economic and security partner, has been notable in the last ten years. The African continent has turned in the last decade towards new partners, given the weakening of democratic systems and the economic and military landing of China and Russia: in 2017 China inaugurated its first base outside its borders in the north of this continent, in Djibouti, just 13 km from another US military base. Furthermore, most of the African continent is already part of the New Silk Road. The debt of sub-Saharan governments amounts to 53.73% of GDP, according to the International Monetary Fund and, according to The country 22 countries would be at risk of default.

Beijing rejects the accusations of “debt-trap” in its credits and points out that part of the debt with the continent, at least in 19 countries, has forgiven more than $3,000 million and points out this argument as “trap-rhetoric” of West.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on October 18, 2023. © AFP – Pedro Pardo

The debt that the Asian giant has with 165 countries with middle- and low-income economies, according to AidData , is close to $1.3 trillion, a figure close to Mexico's GDP. However, it is striking that according to this center more than 80% of the debt is focused on countries with economic difficulties in repaying these loans. According to Brad Parks, CEO of AidData, quoted in this article China: “is finding its footing as an international crisis manager and refocusing its time and money” on projects of “impact for the Global South.”

A military expansion

The extension of Chinese military capabilities has gone from a regional to a global scale, according to the words of Dr. Luciano Bolinaga, director of the Center for Asian Studies, of the School of Government, of the Austral University, in Argentina. “In reality, when we take a quick trip through history we see that all countries that develop economically seek to modernize their military capacity, it is almost an iron law. So when China manages to expand its economic base, that allows it to finance its military apparatus.”

An aerial view shows a cargo ship sailing through the Grand Canal in HuaiAn, China, Nov. 15, 2023. Jiangsu Information Office – RAUL ARIANO

For 2023, China announced a 7% increase in its military spending, focused on increasing naval and nuclear capabilities. Thus, China will continue to increase its capacity on several fronts, but mainly on the naval front, as Professor Bolinaga draws attention, Chinese naval capabilities have been increasing. Bolinaga highlights the aircraft carrier Fujian deployed in 2022, which is close to the capabilities of US aircraft carriers that manage to mobilize up to 100 thousand tons.

China's nuclear development is worrying in Washington, and this was made clear in the report of the Department of Defense presented to Congress last October. It details Chinese efforts to increase capabilities and, according to US estimates, the country has 500 nuclear warheads that could increase by 200% over the next decade. Despite this, Bolinaga points out that this figure is very far from the five thousand warheads that the United States has. Another alarm that the report raises is in the sphere of cybersecurity and in the advances in this area that could match the capabilities of several Western countries.

People's Liberation Army Air Force “is rapidly catching up with Western air forces,” he claimed the Department of Defense. This report also points out that the H-6N, the first bomber with nuclear capability and in-flight refueling, was launched from China.

This reinforcement of its military capabilities coincides with the territorial conflict in the South China Sea, through which it has claimed the waters of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei.

(FILE) A woman walks past the headquarters of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on October 17, 2023. Italy has formally withdrawn from China's Belt and Road investment plan, four years after becoming the only nation of the G7 to sign up, a government source said on December 6, 2023. AFP – PEDRO PARDO

In this way, a decade after the Silk Road and Belt, a greater financial weight in BRICS and an increasingly closer approach has led China to accelerate its global expansion and, for some experts, offer a development model. economic alternative to Western options.

Taiwan, a 'local' challenge that stops China

The island of Taiwan, located 120 kilometers off the coast of mainland China, is the biggest point of tension between Beijing and Washington. The ambiguity of the United States, which has recognized the 'One China' principle since 1972, also provides weapons to the island and supports its demands for independence and sovereignty from Beijing.

Taiwan's Vice President and chairman of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) William Lai gestures during his speech at the DPP headquarters in Taipei on April 12, 2023. Lai will represent the DPP in the 2024 presidential election. AFP – SAM YEH

The decisions that Beijing makes regarding Taiwan will depend, to a large extent, on the legislative and presidential elections on January 13, which seek to maintain, or not, the policy that demands sovereignty and independence from mainland China. For Professor Bondaz, the Chinese strategy focuses on increasing influence: seeking to ensure that candidates, close to Beijing's positions, acquire more legislative space.

The geopolitical importance of this enclave lies both in its proximity to China, which serves to reinforce the US military presence in the Pacific, and in the global production of microprocessors, led by the Taiwanese company TSMC, in a proportion of more than 60%. Although the United States, the European Union and China have begun plans to produce more microprocessors, they have not yet managed to match Taiwan's specific production conditions.