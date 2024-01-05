In this special program on France 24 we address the impact of anti-obesity drugs or slimming medications that have generated a stir in the business and scientific world. We analyze these medications that mimic intestinal hormones, regulate appetite and offer benefits beyond weight loss, such as reducing cardiovascular events. However, its excessive consumption, often without a prescription, raises concerns and highlights aesthetic pressure in society.

