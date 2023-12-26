A silent revolution has taken the political arena of Latin America by storm, where the growing influence of artificial intelligence is transforming everything from campaigns to voter decision-making. In recent election days, the region faced highly competitive processes, with tight results, and a scenario marked by challenges such as misinformation, fake news, polarization and political fanaticism.

UN experts warn of cybersecurity risks driven by artificial intelligence, calling for coordinated action to safeguard the integrity of the 2024 elections.

With El Salvador, Mexico and the United States on the electoral horizon, the fight against disinformation emerges as an imperative to preserve democracy in the region.