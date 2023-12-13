



Mauritanian army soldiers in armed vehicles in southeastern Mauritania, along the border with Mali, on November 22, 2018. © Thomas Samson, AFP

In recent years, the Sahel region, located between North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, has been the scene of a series of coups in countries such as Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Niger and Gabon. This area is involved in conflicts between local forces, jihadist groups and criminal networks. In addition, global powers such as France, the United States, Russia and China compete for control in the region, rich in mineral resources. We analyze it in this special program on France 24.