Abu Dhabi Police concluded the Sheikh Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Shooting Championship in its fifth session, which was organized by the Shooting and Field Applications Department in coordination with the Police Sports Education Center in the excavator shooting ranges, in the presence of His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, sector directors, directorate directors, department directors, and a large number. Of officers and associates.

His Excellency honored the Special Tasks Sector that won the shield, the winners of the various competitions in the tournament, the tournament referees assigned by the Police Sports Federation at the Ministry of Interior, and the winners in the annual shooting competition for the year 2023. He affirmed Abu Dhabi Police’s pride in the sporting achievements achieved by the various police sectors, stressing the continued interest in achieving more achievements and numbers in the tournaments. Future sports under the directives of the wise leadership to advance sporting activities to achieve excellence and sporting excellence.

Brigadier General Dr. Rashid Mohammed Bu Rashid, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Police Sports Council, praised the level of performance of the participants in the tournament and the numbers recorded, noting that the tournament witnessed strong participation and competition at the level of teams in various police sectors.

Brigadier General Hussein Mohammed Al Qahtani, Director of the Shooting and Field Applications Department, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in shooting competitions as one of the important military skills that enhances community confidence in the police services.

The Special Tasks Sector won first place and the championship shield, while the Human Resources Sector won second place and the Criminal Security Sector won third place in the tournament. At the competition level, the Special Tasks Sector team won first place in the First Responder (Officers/Pistol) competition, while the Special Tasks Sector team won first place in the First Responder (Officers/Pistol) competition. Central Operations ranked second, the Human Resources Sector team won third place, and in the First Responder Competition (officers and personnel pistol class), the Special Tasks Sector team won first place, the Human Resources Sector team came second, while the Central Operations Sector team won third place.

In the First Responder (Women Police Pistol) competition, the Human Resources Sector team won first place, the Special Tasks Sector team won second place, and the Criminal Security Sector team won third place.

In the Tactical Rifle Competition (men), the Criminal Security Sector team won first place, the Special Tasks Sector team won second place, and the Human Resources Sector team won third place.

In the Women's Police Tactical Rifle Competition, the Special Tasks Sector team took first place, the Human Resources Sector team took second place, and the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences team took third place.

In the dish-dropping competition (men), the Human Resources Sector team won first place, the Criminal Security Sector team came in second place, and the Central Operations Sector team won third place.

About 182 male and female shooters, officers, non-commissioned officers, individuals, and female police officers from various police sectors participated in the tournament, which lasted for 4 days and included 6 different shooting competitions.