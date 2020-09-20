Today is the 72nd birthday of Mahesh Bhatt. On this special occasion, wife Soni Razdan has given her a special birthday wish. Sony shared the photo of Mahesh and wrote, ‘Happy birthday sweetheart! Age cannot stop you. You continue to inspire us in this way with your intelligence and good understanding. ‘

Please tell that a few days ago Mahesh Bhatt’s name was added with Riya. Not only this, some of Mahesh’s chats with Riya also went viral, after which questions were being raised on the relationship between the two. However, at that time, Sony had fully supported Mahesh. While sharing the messages Mahesh had sent to Riya, Sony wrote on social media, “Yes, that’s right.” These are my messages. Mahesh sends us like this every day. When will we get the right news? ‘

The chat on the day of Sushant’s death was viral

The chat that came out was from 9 June to 15 June. Riya messaged Mahesh, what will I do without you my angel. I love you sir You saved me again. ‘ In response, Mahesh Bhatt sent a heart-shaped and hand-drawn emoji.

On June 10, Mahesh Bhatt forwarded a photo to Riya. Then on 11 June, Bhatt messaged Riya, ‘Sometimes things are just to look the way they really are, you have to take a step back, and then another step, and then something else.’ Riya replied, “Really … good morning.”

On 12 June too, Bhatt sent a forward message to Riya, stating, ‘Loneliness plays an important role in nurturing the seeds of personal creativity and gives birth to someone true’.

Riya and Mahesh Bhatt had a conversation on the day of Sushant’s death i.e. 14 June. Riya asked Bhatt to send morning quotes, in response to which he sent a message. Riya then replied, Love you sir, my angel. ‘ Then on 14 June at 2.35 pm Bhatt has messaged Riya, call me. Please tell that by this time the news of Sushant’s suicide had spread everywhere.