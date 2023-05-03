In the last decades many Porsche cars have gone down in racing history not only for the many successes collected on tracks all over the world, but also for the iconic liveries which have impressed both the cars and the decades in which they raced in the memory of enthusiasts. This year Porsche celebrates 75 years of history in competitions and for this anniversary it has decided to somehow bring all these legendary cars back to the very place where they made history: the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In fact, on the occasion of the very classic Sarthe race, the Stuttgart company will line up well three examples of Porsche 963 LMDh to compete in the Hypercar category characterized by a celebratory livery which will recall the famous models of the past.

On the eve of the recent 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, a 963 model painted with this exclusive design was unveiled to the public, which will characterize the three cars lined up at the 100th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mansscheduled for June 10th and 11th. Besides the cars number 5 entrusted to the trio Cameron/Makowiecki/Christensen and to number 6 driven by the trio Lotterer /Estre /Vanthoor, the third car lined up with the celebratory number 75 will be entrusted to Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet.

Fifteen stripes in seven different colors, which descend from the nose and widen towards the rear of the Porsche 963, represent the central element of this celebratory livery. To distinguish the three cars, the fins on each bonnet will have different colours: black for car no. 5, white for no. 6 and red for no. 75. The seven colors have been chosen precisely to recall the colors of the legendary Porsche winners at Le Mans. Starting from the outside and going towards the center of the car, we find the color in order orange which recalls the legendary “Gulf” livery that characterized the Porsche 917 short tail (KH), the rose “piglet” of the 917/20 also remembered for the “cuts of meat” on the bodywork, the green from the 917 “Hippies”The blue from the 936 Martini RacingThe dark blue of the livery “Rothmans” on the 917The red from the 917 Long Tail (LH), up to the yellow center that calls the Porsche RS Spyder which gave rise to the collaboration between Porsche and Penske Motorsport. Collaboration that is still active today since the Porsches that are competing in the WEC championship are lined up by the Porsche Penske Motorsport team.

“The Porsche 963 has a very long wheelbase, so we had to play around with the proportions a bit”, explains Stephan LenglinDesigner Exterieur Style Porsche, adding that “The lines of color fanning towards the rear give a beautiful dynamic and harmonious proportions. Working on this project has been a lot of fun. We have played with many different color combinations and finally settled on seven color combinations that allow for this an instantly recognizable glimpse into Porsche’s long and illustrious history of its liveries seen at Le Mans. I’m sure the cars will be well received by the fans.”

“This year we are celebrating 75 years of Porsche sports cars. Motorsport and endurance racing in particular, they are a central element of our Porsche DNA. Therefore also the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans has a special meaning for the Porsche brand”, he claims Detlev von Platenmember of the Executive Committee for Sales and Marketing. “The color scheme of the three official racing cars connects both anniversaries. Each color of the Porsche 963 has its own story at Le Mans. And we are a lot proud of each of them”.