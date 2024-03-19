Another special livery

Last year, during the three races held in the United States, the Red Bull arrived overseas with special liveries for each appointment. In Miami, Austin and Las Vegas, the Anglo-Austrian team decided to reward its fans by adopting a livery different from the traditional one created by one of its supporters. Also this season, Red Bull will compete a race weekend with particular colours, this time designed by another American company, as well as the team's technical partner.

Mobil 1 new designernot just in F1

It's about Mobile 1racing engine oil supplied to Red Bull which this year turns 50 years. In the press release issued by the company, Mobil 1 will change the team's livery for only one race, even if the latter has not yet been specified, but not only. Mobil 1, also a partner of other teams in various leagues, will also create a special livery in MotoGP with Red Bull KTMas well as the team TAG Heuer Porsche in Formula Ewithout forgetting the Porsche Penske in the WEC and in the championship IMSA.

Gold at the base

For each livery an ad hoc design will be created, with the colour gold symbolizing Mobil 1's 50th year: “We are thrilled to bring these special paint schemes to life on such a historic anniversary of the Mobil 1 brand – he has declared Robert ShearerDirector of Global Sponsorships for Mobil 1 – These liveries exemplify our commitment to safety and security. “These liveries exemplify our collaboration in lubricant innovation in the world of motorsports. Together, we created liveries that not only pay homage to the Mobil 1 brand's 50-year heritage, but also capture the essence of speed, performance and teamwork. We look forward to fans joining us in the love of racing and witnessing the culmination of our collaborative efforts on the racetracks throughout the remainder of the year.”