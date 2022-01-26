“Gosuslugi” and the social network “VKontakte” are included in the list of socially significant resources for the “Accessible Internet” project. What does this mean for users — in the Izvestia article.

What does inclusion in the list of socially significant resources mean?

That The commission of the Ministry of Digital Development at a meeting on January 26 included “Gosuslugi” and “VK” in the list of socially significant resources informs Kommersant, citing its own sources. The VK company, which controls the social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, confirmed this information.

As the publication notes, the project is being developed in pursuance of the law “On Accessible Internet”, which was signed by the head of state last summer. In accordance with it, telecom operators must provide citizens with free access to a list of socially significant sites and services. . The experiment to provide access began at the initiative of the Ministry of Digital Development on April 1, 2020. Telecom operators provide subscribers with free access to 371 sites and services.

The rules for the formation of the list, selection criteria and requirements for site owners are established by the government.

What resource can be recognized as socially significant

At the end of last year, the government published resolution, which stated that Russian social networks with DAUs of more than 5 million could be included in the list of socially significant resources. Among the mandatory criteria was the requirement that the resource contain at least 5 thousand pages of authorities, as well as pages of state media and mandatory channels.

Also was atconfirmed compound commission, which determines which resources to recognize as socially significant.

Why the social network was included in the list of socially significant

The role of social networks in the life of society today is difficult to overestimate. They allow people not only to communicate, but also to receive important information and solve any issues – from communications to training, receiving electronic services and organizing their own business.

Experts call free Internet access for social networks an important step in the development of digitalization. It is compared with the approval of the list of mandatory public television and radio channels, which was formed to ensure freedom of the media and create conditions for the population to receive socially significant information.

In the two largest Russian social networks, the monthly audience is tens of millions of users. More than 70 million people use VK, about 40 million use Odnoklassniki.

What users will get

Access to social networks, even with a zero balance, will always stay in touch. This is especially important in emergency situations when you need to send a request for help or support someone.

In addition, users can always get the necessary electronic services here. For example, more than 35,000 pages of various government agencies have already been registered on VKontakte, and more than 15,000 on Odnoklassniki. Such pages in social networks are assigned a special label, by which you can understand that this is really an official account.

Access to a variety of services and goods will be simplified, and businesses, including small entrepreneurs, will be able to continue to interact with the audience and develop even if temporary financial difficulties have begun. Currently, about 3 million medium and small businesses interact with users through the social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki.

Another important function of social networks is educational. According to the VK study, 28% of users are looking for teachers for additional education in social networks. There are already more than 43 thousand online schools, about 5 thousand publics of secondary and higher educational institutions, as well as about 40 thousand popular science communities.