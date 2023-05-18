There are a lot of crazy license plates that are just official. Today we list all special license plates.

You may have come across a license plate number that raises a lot of question marks. For example, because there are too many or too few characters on it, or letters that are not normally used. A license plate check also yields nothing. That can mean two things: either it is a fake license plate or it is a special license plate. In this article we take a closer look at the special license plates.

Dealer plates, taxi license plates, historic license plates and gray license plates are of course also special license plates, but we assume that everyone knows them. We are now going to look at the really special license plates, which you do not encounter every day in traffic.

AA license plate

Audi A8 L from Wim-Lex, spotted by @dafter

To keep it clear, we just go through the alphabet, starting with the AA license plate. You probably already knew that one: these are the badges of the royal family. However, AA license plates are not only reserved for members of the royal family, there are also some members of the staff who drive around with them. For example, a simple Volvo V40 drives or drove around with an AA license plate. Of course you will not see our frost driving in it. He still drives an extended Audi A8. Or in a Tesla, but that’s a private car that just has a normal license plate.

CD license plate

Mercedes-AMG GT 43, spotted by @tintin

The king is not the only one who is inviolable, diplomats are too. They also have their own special badges, which you can recognize by the letters CD (Diplomatic Corps). These license plates are often on thick boxes, because as a diplomat you must have a nice salary and you can also buy your car tax-free. With such a license plate you can also flout all the rules if you wish, because of diplomatic immunity.

CDJ license plate

Lexus IS 300h, spotted by @jose23

In addition to a CD license plate, you also have the CDJ license plate. This stands for Diplomatic Justice Corps and is intended for employees of the International Court of Justice. Like diplomats, they enjoy immunity, but of course we assume that employees of the International Court of Justice neatly comply with the rules.

BN/GN license plate

BMW M4 Convertible, spotted by @julian_gtr

BN license plates are not intended for Gordon or Dries Roelvink, but for foreigners in the Netherlands. You also have GN license plates, which stands for No Dutchman. This sounds a bit more unfriendly, but it comes down to the same thing. With No Dutch, for example, you should think of people who work at an embassy, ​​but do not have diplomatic status. There is therefore no impunity for illegal parking with a BN or GN license plate.

DM license plate

Armored Mercedes G-class, spotted by @derkie0

If you come across a license plate with the letters DM, you have spotted a car from the Ministry of Defence. DM stands for Defense Equipment. These license plates have been used since 2013. Defense used various other combinations for this purpose, such as KL (Royal Army) and KM (Royal Navy). A car with a DM license plate does not necessarily have to be an army vehicle, but can also be a normal car. These are the so-called civil service cars.

RC license plate

Ford Focus Wagon, spotted by @remi83

The RC license plate is not intended for radio-controlled cars, but for NATO cars. RC stands for Région Centrale, which is an old term from the days when NATO had a headquarters in France. You have the best chance of spotting an RC license plate near Brunssum, because that’s where NATO’s ‘Allied Joint Force Command Headquarters’ is located.

Export license plate

Maserati GranTurismo S, spotted by @thomcarspotter

We’ve had the alphabet, but we’re not there yet. You also have various white license plates, with different combinations. These are all temporary license plates. Like an export license plate. Export cars are always cars that have already had a Dutch registration. That is why no effort is made to come up with a new license plate combination, but the old license plate is simply used. An export license plate is valid for 14 days.

Transit badge

Range Rover Sport, spotted by @thomcarspotter

In addition to an export license plate, you also have a transit license plate, for cars that are being transited. These are therefore cars that have never had a Dutch license plate and will not be registered on a Dutch license plate. The logic behind the numbers and letters of a transit license plate is a bit difficult to understand, but at least it includes the date of issue. Just like an export license plate, a transit license plate is valid for 14 days.

One-day badge

Mercedes E-class, spotted by @robplaat

There are also number plates that are only valid for one day. These are intended to drive an imported car to the RDW for the inspection. Such a license plate always consists of one letter followed by two times two numbers. You can get an official license plate from the RDW, but you can also craft something yourself with cardboard and a felt-tip pen. The police don’t make a fuss about that, as long as you have a one-day registration certificate with you.

Header photo: BMW M4 Convertible, spotted by @mzonneveld

